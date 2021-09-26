Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Joby Aviation has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.