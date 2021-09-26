Joe Newell Sells 10,500 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) insider Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $178,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joe Newell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Joe Newell sold 2,426 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $30,397.78.

Shares of ATRA opened at $17.00 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,507,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,010,000 after buying an additional 1,178,208 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,808,000 after acquiring an additional 965,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,852,000 after acquiring an additional 806,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,047,000 after acquiring an additional 770,922 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2,453.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 505,500 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

