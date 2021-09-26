John Abbot Sells 4,000 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $96,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Abbot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $235,980.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $243,630.00.

Shares of MSP opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.78. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Datto by 98.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Datto by 24.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Datto by 120.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 30,885 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Datto by 741.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 90,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Datto during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

