Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.640-$2.660 EPS.

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $73.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,372,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.05 and its 200-day moving average is $67.43. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

