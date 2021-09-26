Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives $70.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 22.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JCI stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,372,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $76.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

