Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,894,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,828 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.7% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $806,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.36. 4,399,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,089,994. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

