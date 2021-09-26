JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€25.00” Price Target for JCDecaux (EPA:DEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Barclays set a €24.20 ($28.47) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JCDecaux presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €21.93 ($25.80).

JCDecaux stock opened at €21.62 ($25.44) on Wednesday. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 1 year high of €36.90 ($43.41). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.91.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

