JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €90.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €96.00 ($112.94).

FRA HEN3 opened at €79.28 ($93.27) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €83.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €89.89. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

