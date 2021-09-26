JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Constitution Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Constitution Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 5.3% of Constitution Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,308,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,030,000 after buying an additional 183,041 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 303,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,230,000 after buying an additional 89,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $163.04 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.87 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $487.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

