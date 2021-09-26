Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.45.

GRUB opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 886,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,210,000 after buying an additional 75,963 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 405,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 163,849 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 348.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

