Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.45.
GRUB opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.81.
About Just Eat Takeaway.com
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
