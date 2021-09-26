JustInvest LLC Acquires New Shares in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $3,314,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 34.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 419,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after buying an additional 107,247 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

Shares of BBIO opened at $48.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.81. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The business had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

