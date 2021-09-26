JustInvest LLC Invests $298,000 in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 52.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 14.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $73.31 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $59.23 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.06.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.55.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

