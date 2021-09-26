JustInvest LLC Purchases New Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTON opened at $92.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of -132.34 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $19,183,507.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,795 shares in the company, valued at $19,234,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 734,184 shares of company stock valued at $84,487,481. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

