JustInvest LLC Reduces Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

JustInvest LLC lowered its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 29.4% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDY stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.49. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $57.54 and a 1-year high of $75.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.22 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 9.81%. Analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

