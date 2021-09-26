JustInvest LLC Takes $294,000 Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 16.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 499,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 69,862 shares during the last quarter. Anabranch Capital Management LP grew its position in The New York Times by 1.4% during the first quarter. Anabranch Capital Management LP now owns 669,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The New York Times by 5.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in The New York Times by 20.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,876,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,721,000 after buying an additional 318,079 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in The New York Times by 19.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $51.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 0.81. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.26.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

