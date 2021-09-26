Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stake Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Kellogg worth $20,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 47.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

K stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.96.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on K shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,074,806. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

