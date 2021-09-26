Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. Kennametal reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on KMT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 98,015 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter worth about $848,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Kennametal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Kennametal by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 21,940 shares in the last quarter.

KMT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.15. The company had a trading volume of 531,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,897. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

