Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 87.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

KMI stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

