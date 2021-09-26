Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinnate Biopharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

KNTE opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $990.13 million and a P/E ratio of -4.29.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,329,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,953,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 53,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

