Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.237 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

KL opened at C$53.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.58. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of C$40.07 and a 52 week high of C$67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$814.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$825.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KL. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a C$50.00 target price (down previously from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.50 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.67.

In other news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$49.82 per share, with a total value of C$2,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,455,000. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,337,420.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

