Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Klabin in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

KLBAY stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. Klabin has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21.

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forestry, Pulp, Paper and Conversion. The Forestry segment is responsible for the planting and growing pine and eucalyptus trees, as well as selling timber or logs to third parties in the domestic market.

