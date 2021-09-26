Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$6.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GUD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.60.

Knight Therapeutics stock opened at C$5.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Knight Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$4.88 and a 12 month high of C$5.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.30. The firm has a market cap of C$668.44 million and a PE ratio of 11.88.

In other Knight Therapeutics news, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 555,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,910,757.12. Insiders have bought a total of 58,900 shares of company stock worth $312,908 in the last quarter.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

