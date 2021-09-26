KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.69.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KNBE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, Director Jeremiah Daly sold 3,416,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $68,065,962.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 300,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $5,995,003.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,931,647 shares of company stock worth $138,679,987 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $63,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $192,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $330,000. 35.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KNBE traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.98. 532,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,456. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.23.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that KnowBe4 will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

