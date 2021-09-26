Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 402.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 292,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 234,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $17,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,678,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,450,000 after buying an additional 174,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,726,000 after buying an additional 4,421,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 952,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,448,000 after purchasing an additional 188,240 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, September 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

NYSE:SEE opened at $57.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

