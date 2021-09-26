Korea Investment CORP Buys 36,100 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $11,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,037,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 148,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after purchasing an additional 214,370 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AME opened at $129.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.15 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

