Korea Investment CORP Has $15.01 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 376.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $15,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $382.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $364.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.89. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $414.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

