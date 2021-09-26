Korea Investment CORP Increases Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Waters worth $14,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital grew its position in Waters by 5.6% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Waters by 7.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Waters by 24.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,955,379,000 after buying an additional 702,337 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

NYSE:WAT opened at $393.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $400.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $188.22 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Waters’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

