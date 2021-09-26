Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,320 Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,256,000 after acquiring an additional 65,628 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 28.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter valued at about $513,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter valued at about $646,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 64.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.78, for a total value of $2,464,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total transaction of $63,232.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,390,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,278,431.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,591 shares of company stock worth $66,463,635 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $278.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.53 and a 12-month high of $288.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.37.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

