Krane Funds Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 46.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 6.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 15.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,686 shares of company stock worth $881,383 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $82.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $87.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

