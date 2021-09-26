Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in UGI by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in UGI by 337.1% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after buying an additional 561,102 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in UGI by 1,706.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 392,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after buying an additional 370,932 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in UGI by 105.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in UGI during the second quarter valued at $5,970,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $31.53 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

