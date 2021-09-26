Krane Funds Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,879 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMTC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bryn Mawr Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of BMTC opened at $42.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $839.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.37. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $56.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.53 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

