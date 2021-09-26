Krane Funds Advisors LLC Reduces Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,964,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,863,000 after buying an additional 255,118 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,749,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,179,000 after buying an additional 98,359 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,026,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,015,000 after buying an additional 100,649 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 849,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,880,000 after buying an additional 38,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,226,000 after purchasing an additional 66,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $44,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $47,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,696 shares of company stock worth $108,474. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.03. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $213.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

