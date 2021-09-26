Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krones presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €87.50 ($102.94).

ETR:KRN opened at €87.40 ($102.82) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €86.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -62.43. Krones has a 1-year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 1-year high of €90.80 ($106.82).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

