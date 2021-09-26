LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €158.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) received a €158.00 ($185.88) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.30 ($187.41) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LEG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €142.94 ($168.17).

FRA:LEG opened at €126.25 ($148.53) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €132.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €123.06. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

