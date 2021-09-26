LGCY Network (LGCY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $809,348.00

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. LGCY Network has a market cap of $136.56 million and approximately $809,348.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LGCY Network has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One LGCY Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00056750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00129349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011761 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00043051 BTC.

About LGCY Network

LGCY Network (CRYPTO:LGCY) is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network . LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

LGCY Network Coin Trading

