Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

NYSE LICY opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Li-Cycle has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46). Sell-side analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.