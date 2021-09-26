Liquity (LQTY) 1-Day Volume Hits $458,871.00

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 26th. Liquity has a total market cap of $48.39 million and approximately $458,871.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Liquity has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for $4.61 or 0.00010639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00068234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00101721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00129313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,436.26 or 1.00229663 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.24 or 0.06911556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $325.68 or 0.00751512 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,494,881 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

