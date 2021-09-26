Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.39. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $72.64.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $141.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 27.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,529,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $930,792.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,590. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

