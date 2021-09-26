Lobstex 24 Hour Volume Reaches $366,825.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0587 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.32 million and $366,825.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 57.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,540,624 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

