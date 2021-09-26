Loom Network (LOOM) Trading Down 28.2% Over Last 7 Days

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Loom Network has a market cap of $92.72 million and approximately $12.93 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0927 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Loom Network has traded down 28.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00057441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00130548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012047 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00043075 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

