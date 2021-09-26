LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $391.00.

Shares of LVMUY opened at $151.43 on Thursday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of $91.71 and a twelve month high of $168.06. The company has a market cap of $382.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.18.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

