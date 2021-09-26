Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Seagen were worth $12,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 6.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 11.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Seagen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Seagen by 38.9% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Seagen by 35.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $161.34 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.34 and its 200 day moving average is $151.01.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.36.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $111,362.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $2,387,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,534 shares of company stock worth $19,967,680. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

