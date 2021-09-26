Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 40,076 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 93.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,076 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $10,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth $353,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after buying an additional 1,781,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $19,183,507.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,795 shares in the company, valued at $19,234,826.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 734,184 shares of company stock worth $84,487,481 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $92.64 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.16. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

