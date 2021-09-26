Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,127 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in OneMain were worth $9,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in OneMain by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in OneMain by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMF opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.04. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.28 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

