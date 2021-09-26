Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $13.80 Million Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $13,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $156.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $180.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.20.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.66 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

