Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $12,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,033,000 after buying an additional 811,035 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 117,984 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,272,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,237,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,683,000 after purchasing an additional 570,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,161,000 after purchasing an additional 132,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $142.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $100.46 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.85.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

RS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.63.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

