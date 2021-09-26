Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 34.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 415,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,712 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $11,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 122,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 97,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $29.72 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

