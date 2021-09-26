Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on October 15th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 98.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.9%.

MAIN stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average is $41.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.51. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $43.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Main Street Capital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of Main Street Capital worth $22,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

