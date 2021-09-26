Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 75.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,258,000 after acquiring an additional 159,631 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth $3,072,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Main Street Capital by 8.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 953,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,312,000 after acquiring an additional 76,669 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Main Street Capital by 14.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 570,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,432,000 after acquiring an additional 73,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 31.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,574 shares in the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.14%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

