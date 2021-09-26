Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $41.50 on Thursday. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.23.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 24.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 19.2% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 17.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

